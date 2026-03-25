Rocky Mountain Children's creates teen lounge inspired by former Colorado patient

There's a new dedicated space for teens and young adults in Colorado to find a sense of normalcy while receiving medical treatment, and it's inspired by a former patient.

"Ryan was just an amazing human," said his mom, Rachel Austin. "He was bigger than life. He just had a big personality. He just made such a difference in the lives of people around him in the short 23 years."

Ryan Austin was just 10 days away from graduating from the University of Kansas when he was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer that mostly affects children and young adults.

"It was frustrating for him because his friends are finding jobs, and here he is trying to battle for his life, you know, a life that he dreamed of," she added.

He began treatment in Denver at HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children's at Presbyterian St. Luke's.

"There would be days that he would try to bring his Xbox and set it up in the room and try to get connected, he would play games, he'd bring his own putting green and just putt and just try to distract himself the best that he could," said Austin.



Ryan Austin practiced his golf game when he was a patient at HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children's. Austin Family

"We have a playroom in our unit, and our playroom is really focused on our youngest kids, because we have to have a space that's safe for them to play in," said Kara Hellums, a child life specialist at HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children's. "But he didn't have a place to go outside of his room where he could feel like him. And so actually, we talked about it together."

Hellums was a voice for Ryan's vision. Organizations Shea's Village Foundation and Rocky Mountain Children's Health Foundation helped it come to life. This week, the lounge dedicated to teens and young adults was revealed.

"He'd just be really proud of the space," said Austin. "I'm really proud of him for his heart and seeing beyond himself and the vision he had that he was beautiful."

Ryan's family donated a putting green to the space in his honor. He loved the sport and was supposed to leave for a bucket list trip to The Masters golf tournament the day he died.



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"I asked Ryan, before he passed, to give what his favorite color was," said Austin. "He said green. Masters green."

Ryan Austin passed away in April of 2024 at the age of 23. But in his short life, he inspired a space for teens and young adults, to help them fight an unimaginable battle.

"I pray that the people that come in here and the kids that come in here can feel the love and the strength and the resilience from the kids that passed on that are no longer with us," said Austin.

The lounge features video games, board games, quiet spaces, a putting green, and movie projector.