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Teen tackled in hallway, Aurora officer recovers gun at Overland High School, investigators say

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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A student was tackled in the hallways of Overland High School in Aurora on Wednesday morning and officers recovered a gun, according to investigators. Aurora police said the investigation began just after 8:40 a.m. when a 17-year-old was spotted with a gun in the hallways of the high school. 

overland-high-school.jpg
Overland High School in Aurora. Overland High School

That's when investigators said someone noticed the weapon and shouted out to staff members. Staff then chased the teen and tackled him to the ground. 

Aurora police said a school resource officer stationed at the high school detained the teenager and recovered the weapon, which was loaded. 

Investigators said the school was immediately put on lockdown. No one was injured and no shots were fired. 

The student was taken into custody for possession of a firearm. Investigators said the firearm was not stolen. 

Overland High School is in the Cherry Creek School District and is located at 12400 E. Jewell Ave. in Aurora. 

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