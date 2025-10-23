Teen drivers at-fault for more than 1,400 crashes in Colorado in 2025, troopers ask parents to ride with kids

The Colorado State Patrol is asking parents to watch how their teenagers drive.

It is Teen Driver Safety Week, a week that brings awareness to the driving trends of teenagers. According to CSP, the most common traffic violation cited for 16-19-year-olds by troopers over the last five years is speeding. Out of the 8,282 citations written by troopers to this age category in 2024, 4,172 were for driving over the posted speed limit. Troopers say this is how fast teens were driving:

2,178: Speeding 10-19 MPH Over Prima Facie Limit/Posted Limit in Construction/School Zone/Maximum 75 MPH Speed Limit

1,731: Speeding 20-39 MPH Over Prima Facie Limit/Posted Limit in Construction/School Zone/Maximum 75 MPH Speed Limit

263: Speeding 5-9 MPH Over Prima Facie Limit

"These kids want to feel the speed because they feel as though they are invincible. They take the opportunity to drive as fast as possible because that's a thrill. We are trying to curb that to make sure that everyone can be safe in doing so," said CSP Trooper Hunter Mathews.

Young woman receives speeding ticket FG Trade Latin / Getty Images

Last year, troopers investigated 2,791 at-fault crashes by 16-19-year-olds. So far in 2025, troopers have investigated 1,475 at-fault crashes by 16-19-year-olds, as of July 29, 2025. CSP investigators found the most common infractions were:

Inattentive to Driving (496) Excessive Speeding (459) Following too Closely (359) Lane Violations (339) Failed to Yield Right of Way (211)

This is why troopers are asking parents to watch how their teens drive. They should ride with their teenager at least once a week or once a month. Make sure their phone is not in their hands and they are paying attention to the road.

Mother teaching teenage son how to drive MoMo Productions / Getty Images

In Colorado, the number of points accumulated on a driver's license before suspension varies based on age.

Drivers 21 and older:12 or more points in 12 months or 18 points or more points in any 24 months.

Drivers 18-20: Nine points or more in 12 months, 12 points or more in 24 months, or 14 points total between ages 18-21.

Drivers 17 and Under: Six points or more in 12 months or seven points total while under 18.

In Colorado, points from traffic violations remain on a driver's license permanently, but they only affect driving privileges for a period of two years. However, driving records are kept for seven years and can be accessed by vehicle insurance providers and prospective employers.

Troopers are telling parents that, if their teen keeps up with bad driving habits, they should take their license away.

"Do whatever is effective for the child," Mathews. "Even if that means taking away their license and making them ride the bus. They don't want to be embarrassed, so make sure you are doing something to curb this appeal of driving fast and not wearing a seatbelt. It will ultimately save their life."

All drivers should make sure they are always wearing their seat belts. Troopers say this is the only level of protection you have when involved in a crash.