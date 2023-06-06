Teen charged with vehicular homicide in deadly "car surfing" incident in Douglas County
A teenager is facing charges in a so-called "car surfing" accident that turned deadly. Car surfing has emerged as a dangerous trend where passengers were reported to be hanging out of the window or sunroof of a vehicle.
Since April, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has responded to six different "car surfing" incidents on Douglas County roads. In one, a deputy spotted two teens sitting atop the sunroof while a car drove down C-470. In another, a driver spotted a teen hanging out the window of a car in Highlands Ranch and reported it to the sheriff's office.
A 16-year-old died after sustaining serious injuries in a rollover crash, investigators said. Witnesses later reported passengers were hanging out the back windows before the vehicle lost control.
The driver is facing charges of vehicular homicide and reckless homicide.
for more features.