Teen charged with vehicular homicide in deadly "car surfing" incident in Douglas County

A teenager is facing charges in a so-called "car surfing" accident that turned deadly. Car surfing has emerged as a dangerous trend where passengers were reported to be hanging out of the window or sunroof of a vehicle.

Since April, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office has responded to six different "car surfing" incidents on Douglas County roads. In one, a deputy spotted two teens sitting atop the sunroof while a car drove down C-470. In another, a driver spotted a teen hanging out the window of a car in Highlands Ranch and reported it to the sheriff's office.

A 16-year-old died after sustaining serious injuries in a rollover crash, investigators said. Witnesses later reported passengers were hanging out the back windows before the vehicle lost control.

The driver is facing charges of vehicular homicide and reckless homicide.