Teen arrested in shooting death of another teen during house party in Aurora

A 17-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend during a house party in Aurora. Police said the shooting happened about 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Fulton Street when the victim was showing his friend how to disassemble a handgun.

The friend's gun fired and struck the victim in the chest. Officers performed CPR until Aurora Fire Rescue arrived and the victim was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The shooter, also 17 years old, was arrested on one charge of felony manslaughter and one misdemeanor charge of a juvenile in unlawful possession of a handgun.

The victim will be identified by the Adams County Coroner's Office. The shooter has not been identified because he is a minor charged in juvenile court.