Colorado school district's teacher's union announces "no confidence" vote in Jeffco Superintendent Tracy Dorland

Karen Morfitt
Karen Morfitt
At Thursday night's Jefferson County School board meeting, representatives of the Colorado school district's teacher's union announced a "no confidence" vote in Superintendent Tracy Dorland.

Jefferson County School Board votes on whether to close 16 schools
Superintendent Tracy Dorland speaks during a Jefferson County School Board meeting on Nov. 10, 2022 in Golden, Colorado. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"This is not a ploy, not connected to bargaining and -- for the record -- we have never done this as far as I've been a leader in Jeffco," Jefferson County Education Association President Brooke Williams said.

In a letter shared on the union's website prior to the meeting, JCEA's elected council and board of directors shared the reasoning behind the unanimous decision, saying in part:

"This decision was not taken lightly but is a reflection of the overall direction of the district under Superintendent Dorland's leadership which has created a disconnect between the central administration and the educators, families, and communities we serve."

JCEA representatives told board members Thursday that a lack of transparency and accountability also factored into their decision.

Vice President Dale Munholland ended the comment period with a call for action.

"Hold your employee accountable and demand Jefferson County schools once more move forward and restore partnership and trust," he said.

CBS Colorado is reaching out to the school district for comment on the union's announcement.

