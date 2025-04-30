How tariffs could impact your morning coffee, and how Colorado shops are working to share the cost

How tariffs could impact your coffee drinks in Colorado

How tariffs could impact your coffee drinks in Colorado

How tariffs could impact your coffee drinks in Colorado

Following the first 100 days of President Trump's second administration, he touted his economic and border policies at a rally in Detroit. A CBS News poll shows a majority of people think the president is focusing too much on tariffs and not enough on lowering prices.

CBS Colorado's Sarah Horbacewicz interviews Jeff Bebout inside Subjective Coffee. CBS

Coloradans are starting to feel the effects of some of those economic policies in different products including eggs, flowers and their morning coffee.

At Subjective Coffee in Westminster, owner Jeff Bebout has spent years learning about every part of the coffee making process.

"Right now, we've got our Guat (Guatemala coffee) which is kind of a mover. It's a lot more affordable of a coffee, it's what we typically put in lattes," Bebout said.

Lately, affordability has become Bebout's biggest focus and challenge as he expects to see 10% tariffs on his imported coffee beans, and additionally at times higher tariffs on things like oat milk, cups and bags.

CBS

"It's going to affect every step of the way. So what might end up happening is possibly a 25% increase across the board. What's 25% on $3 you know, 75 cents," Bebout said.

He says that impact will come on top of already-raised coffee prices set by global inflation, climate change and supply trying to meet demand.

"We've seen roughly a 20% increase on the wholesale price," Bebout said.

He added that the business will have to move forward "real lean."

The change in prices isn't just impacting your cup of coffee, but local businesses in the Denver metro area are relying on one another to cut production costs.

For Subjective Coffee, a big part of cost cutting comes from roasting their own beans and buying in bulk to split with smaller shops across the Denver metro area.

"Local shops and small roasteries cannot get the volume breaks, cannot stomach the shipping costs that larger companies can," Bebout said. "If I can do that with five different shops, it's five different shops who are getting a little bit back."

But even as costs rise, Bebout says his roaster will keep churning along. He's now preparing for his next contract so he can stack up thousands of pounds of coffee in back as he brings people together at the counter in front.

"I do get to hold space, you know, and I do get to provide that space to other folks who need a community," Bebout said.