Tapirs at Denver Zoo died of copper poisoning, investigation determines

An investigation into the sudden deaths of two Malayan tapirs at the Denver Zoo determined they died after receiving a heavy dose of copper.

Tapirs typically live up to 30 years. However, JonHi, 16, and Rinny, 18, both died within a short period, leaving zoo staff surprised and concerned. The zoo's Animal Care and Animal Health teams launched an internal investigation into what could have caused their sudden passing.

Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

Team members ultimately determined that the tapirs died due to an accidental overdose of copper. The zoo said copper is part of a common dietary supplement they need to maintain the animals' health, and that the care team had previously identified low levels in the two animals.

Zoo staff said they take "full responsibility for identifying what went wrong and for addressing it directly and immediately."

In a statement on social media, the zoo said, "We are heartbroken by the loss of these beloved animals and take the findings of our investigation very seriously. Animal wellbeing is our highest priority, and this is an incredibly difficult outcome. We are using this as an opportunity to review and strengthen internal protocols to reduce the possibility of incidents like this occurring in the future. Honoring JonHi and Rinny means learning from this loss and ensuring it leads to stronger systems and continuing to provide excellent animal care at Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance."

Staff assured the public that the incident was isolated to JonHi and Rinny and that no other animals or people were at risk.