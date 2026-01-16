Denver Zoo investigating recent deaths of two Malayan tapirs

The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance says it's investigating after two Malayan tapirs at the zoo died recently.

"We're deeply saddened to share that we recently lost our two beloved Malayan tapirs, JohHi, 16, and Rinny, 18," the zoo said in a social media post. "Given the loss of both animals in a relatively short period of time, our Animal Care and Health teams are thoroughly investigating their deaths to determine the causes and any potential connection in accordance with our standard protocols."

Tapirs are found in Myanmar (Burma) and Thailand, south to Malaysia and Sumatra and are considered an endangered species. They tend to be solitary animals except for mating pairs and females with young. The conservation alliance says they typically live up to 30 years.

Zoo officials said they don't believe there's a risk to other animals, staff or zoo guests. Once they receive the pathology results and details of the internal inquiry, the zoo says it will share more information on the investigation.