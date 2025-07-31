Swim lessons give Coloradans key to water safety, lifelong exercise

The YMCA of Metro Denver has been operating in Colorado for 150-years, and over the years it has expanded to address many community needs like health inequity, food insecurity, and affordable child care. The Y also has a long history of providing swim lessons.

"We've been doing swim lessons for 110 years, so we've really developed this program and these curriculums around what works best for each age group," said Desire Davidson, Aquatics Manager for YMCA of Metro Denver.

Just in the last few months, the Y has updated its curriculum to include two swim sessions a week.

"They get to learn skills and they come back the same week and they get to practice those skills," Davidson explained. "I think the most important thing is just time in the water for kids. I think the more time they spend in the water the better they do."

Laura Dickinson enrolled her two daughters in a toddler water class, but plans to move them into swim lessons got interrupted by COVID-19. When pools reopened and she was ready to get them back in the water, Dickinson found the YMCA.

"That's always been one of my major concerns is having children who know how to swim," she told CBS News Colorado.

In addition to being an important safety skill, swimming opens the door to a lot of fun.

"I just like the water. It's fun and being able to swim is fun," said Dickinson's older daughter, Rhona.

Rhona and her younger sister Maisie have been taking regular lessons at the Y for the last couple of years. They are both becoming strong swimmers.

"The one I'm learning...the butterfly stroke, I think, that's definitely my favorite," Rhona explained. "I just like it because it has harder steps, and it makes it a challenge."

"They're submerging on their own well, treading on their own well, now they're in the endurance piece," Dickinson added. "As long as now I know that if they fell into a pool without a life vest on they could get themselves out."

Once the sisters have finished basic swim lessons, they can go on to participate on a YMCA swim team, and eventually train to be a lifeguard.

"I just want it for fun. I don't want the challenges of the swim team, but I'd rather do like long laps for exercise and fun," Rhona said.

She can rely on her new skills as the foundation for a lifelong healthy habit.

LINK: Learn more about swim lessons at YMCA of Metro Denver

The Y offers private and group lessons for members of any age at its facilities in Arvada, Littleton, Aurora, Southwest Aurora and University Hills in Denver.