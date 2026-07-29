Swim Beach at Aurora Reservoir closed due to elevated bacteria levels

The Swim Beach at the Aurora Reservoir was closed on Wednesday due to elevated bacteria levels. According to the City of Aurora, the kayaking, paddleboarding, and boating section of the reservoir remains open to the public.

According to a notice posted on the city's website, "Like any untreated, natural body of water, levels of certain bacteria fluctuate. It cures itself naturally, but when the levels are elevated, it's best not to swim."

The Swim Beach at Aurora Reservoir CBS

The city said that the water at Aurora Reservoir is tested regularly and it's not unusual for levels to elevate from time to time. They said as soon as the bacteria levels drop, the Swim Beach will reopen.

The Swim Beach was also closed for the same reason for a period of time last summer.