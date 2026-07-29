Watch CBS News
Local News

Swim Beach at Aurora Reservoir closed due to elevated bacteria levels

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

The Swim Beach at the Aurora Reservoir was closed on Wednesday due to elevated bacteria levels. According to the City of Aurora, the kayaking, paddleboarding, and boating section of the reservoir remains open to the public.  

According to a notice posted on the city's website, "Like any untreated, natural body of water, levels of certain bacteria fluctuate. It cures itself naturally, but when the levels are elevated, it's best not to swim."

aurora-reservoir-4pkg-frame-287.jpg
The Swim Beach at Aurora Reservoir CBS

The city said that the water at Aurora Reservoir is tested regularly and it's not unusual for levels to elevate from time to time. They said as soon as the bacteria levels drop, the Swim Beach will reopen. 

The Swim Beach was also closed for the same reason for a period of time last summer. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue