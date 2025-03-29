Man and woman arrested after chase, hit-and-run, barricade near Denver, police say

A man and a woman are in custody after a brief chase through at least two communities in the Denver metro area that involved a hit-and-run crash and one suspect allegedly barricading themselves in a condo unit.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said a deputy tried to stop a car at Parker Road and East Mississippi Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The deputy chased that car after it fled at a high rate of speed, but then terminated the pursuit at Florida Avenue, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect drove southbound and crashed into another vehicle at South Dayton Street. A woman found in that car was taken into custody, but the man took off running, a sheriff's office spokesman said. Deputies set up a perimeter but were unable to find him.

The sheriff's office later learned that the man was barricaded in a condo building that witnesses said he broke into at 9901 East Evans Avenue in nearby Aurora. A code red reverse 911 call was made to residents of that building -- the Rain Tree Condos.

An Aurora police SWAT team is seen outside the Rain Tree Condos, 9901 East Evans Avenue, in response to a barricaded suspect on Saturday, March 29, 2025. CBS

A SWAT team responded, according to Aurora police, but there have not been any reports of injuries or hostages as of about 11 a.m.

Aurora police say the area from East Jewell and South Havana Street to South Dayton Street and East Jewell Avenue are shut down.

CBS News Colorado's news crew heard flashbang grenades or similar devices at the scene of the barricade.

The man was finally taken into custody around 12:30 p.m.