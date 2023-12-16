SWAT responds to possible hostage situation in north Denver

Personnel from the Adams County Sheriff's Office have closed the 6500 block of Perry Street in north Denver while they conduct negotiations with someone inside a home there.

ACSO's dispatch center received a call at 5:35 a.m. Saturday reporting a potential hostage situation at that location.

ACSO's SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics) team and Bomb Squad are on scene.

The 6500 block of Perry Street in north Denver is blocked by Adams County Sheriff's Office personnel and equipment who are trying to negotiate with people inside a home there Saturday morning. Adams County Sheriff's Office/X

This location is part of the Berkley neighborhood in north Denver, inside an unincorporated portion of Adams County.

In a social media message, ACSO stated its personnel are in communications with the occupants of the house.