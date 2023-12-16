Watch CBS News
Local News

SWAT responds to possible hostage situation in north Denver

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

Personnel from the Adams County Sheriff's Office have closed the 6500 block of Perry Street in north Denver while they conduct negotiations with someone inside a home there. 

ACSO's dispatch center received a call at 5:35 a.m. Saturday reporting a potential hostage situation at that location. 

ACSO's SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics) team and Bomb Squad are on scene.  

hostage-situation-1-adco-sheriff-tweet.jpg
The 6500 block of Perry Street in north Denver is blocked by Adams County Sheriff's Office personnel and equipment who are trying to negotiate with people inside a home there Saturday morning.   Adams County Sheriff's Office/X

This location is part of the Berkley neighborhood in north Denver, inside an unincorporated portion of Adams County. 

In a social media message, ACSO stated its personnel are in communications with the occupants of the house. 

Logan Smith

Logan Smith is an assignment desk editor and former photojournalist and editor for CBS Colorado with more than 30 years of journalism experience in print and television media.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 10:13 AM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.