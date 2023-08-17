Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspicious device found in downtown Denver determined to be not dangerous

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police investigate suspicious device near 15th and Court Place
Denver police investigate suspicious device near 15th and Court Place 00:18

A suspicious device was found in downtown Denver on Wednesday afternoon. After an investigation, the device was determined to be not dangerous. 

court-place-suspicious-item-5vo-transfer-frame-77.jpg
CBS

The Denver Police Bomb Squad was called to 15th and Court Place about 4 p.m. The public was urged to stay away from the area during the investigation. 

court-place-suspicious-item-5vo-transfer-frame-947.jpg
CBS

Crews determined the device was not dangerous and the area was reopened to the public a short time later. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 7:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.