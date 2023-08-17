Suspicious device found in downtown Denver determined to be not dangerous
A suspicious device was found in downtown Denver on Wednesday afternoon. After an investigation, the device was determined to be not dangerous.
The Denver Police Bomb Squad was called to 15th and Court Place about 4 p.m. The public was urged to stay away from the area during the investigation.
Crews determined the device was not dangerous and the area was reopened to the public a short time later.
