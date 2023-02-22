Deputies: suspicious circumstances surround missing woman Norma Bustos Teran's disappearance

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing woman. Norma Bustos Teran, 59, called in sick to work last Friday and hasn't been heard from since.

Teran's vehicle, a 2010 silver Volkswagen Tiguan was not at her home. Her cellphone last pinged west of Rifle.

Norma Bustos Teran Eagle County

The sheriff's office believes there are suspicious circumstances into her disappearance and fear for her safety.

Teran has been a victim of domestic violence with Julio Cesar Delgado. He has been named a suspect in her disappearance.

Teran's Volkswagen has Colorado license plate BZD-V39.