Two suspects arrested in shooting in Denver's Lincoln Park neighborhood

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting Tuesday that left one man wounded.

Police said Jeison Urbina-Mancia and Gerardo Martinez Navarette shot a man in the 800 block of N. Elati St. The suspects reportedly opened fire at a car, striking it six times. Authorities said they all knew each other, and they believe the shooting may be associated with a prior conflict.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and officials said he is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators identified Urbina-Mancia and Navarette as suspects in the shooting and arrested them early Saturday morning. The DPD said the suspects are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder.

