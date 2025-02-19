Investigation into bias-motivated attempted assault in Denver leads to arrests

Denver police have arrested two suspects in connection with a bias motivated attempted assault.

According to officials, three women were carrying signs on their way to a nearby demonstration on Feb. 10 when two male suspects attempted to assault them.

The women told police that a pickup truck approached as they walked down 10th Street approaching Lincoln Street. A man and a juvenile male inside the truck reportedly yelled "white power" and "Nazi power" and then threw two glass objects toward them. Authorities said as the truck drove away one of the suspects made a Nazi salute.

Investigators identified the suspects as David Halverson and a juvenile male and placed them under arrest Tuesday. They are facing charges of three counts of investigation of attempted bias motivated crime with bodily injury.