Suspect wanted for sexual assault in Colorado wounded in shootout with Florida deputies, U.S. Marshals

A man with an arrest warrant out of Colorado in connection with a sexual assault is now facing attempted murder charges after a shootout with deputies and U.S. Marshals in Florida.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office in Florida, a U.S. Marshals task force recently found 72-year-old Thomas Steffens in Indian River County. They explained that Steffens is a former neurosurgeon who was wanted for allegedly drugging a victim in Colorado with prescription medications and then sexually assaulting her. Steffens already faced charges on two counts of sexual assault, one count of second-degree assault - strangulation, and one count of third-degree assault in connection with the case.

Martin County Florida Sheriff's Office

Investigators say they received information that Steffens was on a bus heading to the Treasure Coast and claimed he would not be taken into custody alive. Five task force members located him in another vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Steffens was reportedly sitting in the passenger seat and, when they ordered him to get out, the sheriff's department says Steffens responded by opening fire on the task force members from inside the vehicle.

Deputies and U.S. Marshals reportedly returned fire, striking Steffens multiple times. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and authorities expect that he will survive his wounds.

Martin County Florida Sheriff's Office

One of the marshals was shot in the leg during the exchange. He was treated for his injuries and released. The MCSO said none of its deputies were injured.

The sheriff's office says Steffens faces attempted murder charges related to the shooting.

CBS Colorado has reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service and the Indian River Sheriff's Office for comment and will update the story if we receive a response.