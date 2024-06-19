Suspect recovering in hospital after being shot by Colorado sheriff's deputies

A suspect is currently recovering in the hospital after being shot by Alamosa Sheriff's deputies early Wednesday morning.

An Alamosa deputy tried to stop a red Ford Explorer for alleged careless driving in a Safeway parking lot when the driver attempted to elude, which started a pursuit, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which is now investigating the shooting.

When the driver drove over a grassy median into a residential area, he hopped out of his SUV and took off on foot, CBI investigators said. That's when the deputy confronted the suspect in the 1200 block of 3rd Street.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Justin Claude Trujillo.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Deputies say Trujillo drew a handgun and fired at least one shot, which led to all three deputies returning fire and striking the Trujillo twice; once in the abdomen and once in the leg, according to CBI.

Deputies provided medical help to Trujillo, and then took him into custody. He suffered non-threatening injuries in the shooting, according to CBI.

Trujillo was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Colorado Springs, where he's reportedly in stable condition, CBI said.

All three deputies were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Trujillo faces the following charges:

Criminal Attempt, murder in the first degree of a peace officer

Assault in the first degree

Vehicular Eluding

Menacing

Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender

