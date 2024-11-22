Suspect in double shooting at University of Colorado - Colorado Springs pleads not guilty

The suspect accused in the deadly shooting of two people inside a dorm room on the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs campus pleaded not guilty in court on Friday. Nicholas Jordan was arrested in February a few days after the shooting that left the campus on high alert.

Samuel Knopp, 24, a registered UCCS student from Parker and Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, from Pueblo, were found dead with gunshot wounds on Feb. 16. in Crestone House in the Alpine Village area of the campus.

Celie Rain Montgomery and Samuel Knopp

An El Paso County judge ordered a competency evaluation for Jordan after a request from Jordan's defense attorneys in March. On Friday, a judge deemed him competent to stand trial which is scheduled for April 2025.

Jordan is from Detroit and was enrolled as a student at UCCS.

The UCCS campus is located along Austin Bluffs Parkway in northeast Colorado Springs. It is one of four universities in the University of Colorado system. The others are in Boulder, Denver and Aurora (the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus).