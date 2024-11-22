Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in double shooting at University of Colorado - Colorado Springs pleads not guilty

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Man accused of killing 2 inside UCCS dorm room found incompetent to stand trial
Man accused of killing 2 inside UCCS dorm room found incompetent to stand trial 00:30

The suspect accused in the deadly shooting of two people inside a dorm room on the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs campus pleaded not guilty in court on Friday. Nicholas Jordan was arrested in February a few days after the shooting that left the campus on high alert. 

uccs-suspect-in-court-transfer-frame-104.jpg
Double murder suspect Nicholas Trevon Jordan appeared in court Feb. 23. CBS

Samuel Knopp, 24, a registered UCCS student from Parker and Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, from Pueblo, were found dead with gunshot wounds on Feb. 16. in Crestone House in the Alpine Village area of the campus. 

victims.jpg
Celie Rain Montgomery and Samuel Knopp CBS

An El Paso County judge ordered a competency evaluation for Jordan after a request from Jordan's defense attorneys in March. On Friday, a judge deemed him competent to stand trial which is scheduled for April 2025.

Jordan is from Detroit and was enrolled as a student at UCCS. 

shooting-colorado-springs-2.jpg
CBS

The UCCS campus is located along Austin Bluffs Parkway in northeast Colorado Springs. It is one of four universities in the University of Colorado system. The others are in Boulder, Denver and Aurora (the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus).

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.