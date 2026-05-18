Suspect killed in shooting southeast of Denver after allegedly pointing gun at deputies

A suspect was fatally shot on Sunday in a community southeast of Denver after deputies responded to help a child who called 911.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said a child inside a home in the 3200 block of Weasel Way called around 12:53 p.m. to report that a man was assaulting his grandmother. There was also another child inside the home at the time of the attack.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said one of the children was leaving through the front door when they arrived at the home, and a deputy spotted the suspect inside, pointing a handgun at them. One deputy fired at the suspect.

The DCSO said they safely removed the grandmother and the children from the home. They later found the body of the suspect inside.

One other person was injured when a responding Douglas County Regional SWAT BearCat hydroplaned in the rain and crashed. Authorities said the driver was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

The 23rd Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.