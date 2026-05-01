Suspect arrested in Northern Colorado burglary spree

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a series of trespassing and break-ins near Carter Lake in Northern Colorado. According to investigators, deputies received nine reports from eight different addresses between April 20 and April 24.

Jason Rood Larimer County

After collecting evidence, deputies said they identified the suspect as Jason Rood, 54.

Investigators said law enforcement spent several days searching the area for Rood and even increased patrols in an effort to locate him. Deputies used drone technology to find Rood at a remote campsite on April 25.

Rood was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail. He faces several charges including second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, attempted first-degree trespassing, criminal mischief, third-degree trespassing, and theft.

Carter Lake File photo credit: CBS

"Regardless of what's taken, invading someone's home violates their sense of safety and privacy in a big way," said Larimer County Undersheriff Joe Shellhammer in a statement. "Our Deputies and Reserves spent days looking for this suspect. Thanks to their search efforts and great use of technology, residents can rest easier."

Anyone with additional information about the series of burglaries or other incidents involving Rood is asked to contact LCSO Investigator Bryce Hinrichs at (970) 498-5542.