Suspect dies after exchanging gunfire with Colorado deputies

A suspect has died after exchanging gunfire with deputies in Colorado during a standoff. It happened when deputies with the Elbert County Sheriff's Office were called to a disturbance at a location off County Road 77 about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect in a fifth wheel trailer where they tried to get him to come out unarmed. At first, deputies said he was armed with a handgun and refused requests to put down the gun.

They said he went back inside the trailer but as he did, deputies were able to strike him with "less lethal rounds" and the suspect retreated into his trailer.

According to Elbert County investigators, the suspect complained about pain in his back from being struck with the less lethal round and negotiators worked with deputies to get him to come out peacefully. They said he refused. That's when deputies shot some pepper ball rounds into the trailer through the window and the suspect fired at least two rounds toward the deputies.

Three deputies returned fire and tried to contact the suspect for the next hour but were unsuccessful. Two drones were sent into the trailer through the window and the suspect was seen lying motionless in the trailer. SWAT officers went inside the trailer and found the suspect deceased.

No deputies were injured in the standoff.