Suspect arrested, accused in deadly hit-and-run in Aurora

Aurora police have arrested a suspect they believe is the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash. According to investigators, the collision between a pedestrian and the vehicle driven by Daryl Murray happened about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Colfax Avenue between Chambers Road and Laredo Street.

Investigators said the pedestrian, an adult male, was crossing north across Colfax Avenue when he was struck by a GMC SUV a few blocks east of I-225. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

CBS

Officers said the driver drove away after the collision.

According to investigators, the suspect vehicle was identified using FLOCK cameras. Officers responded to a Denver address associated with the suspect vehicle and contacted the driver, Murray, 32, and took him into custody.

Daryl Murray Aurora Police

Murray was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license, failing to notify police of a crash, and leaving the scene of a crash. He remained in custody at the Aurora Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

The victim has not been identified.