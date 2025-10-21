Colfax Avenue shut down after fatal Colorado hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash with a vehicle on Tuesday night in Aurora.

It happened at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Colfax Avenue between Chambers Road and Laredo Street. That's a few blocks east of Interstate 225.

CBS

Authorities closed Colfax Avenue in both directions for an investigation. The Aurora Police Department asked people in a social media post to avoid the area.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released, but police said it is a man. So far there's no word on what kind of a vehicle struck him.