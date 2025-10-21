Watch CBS News
Colfax Avenue shut down after fatal Colorado hit-and-run crash

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash with a vehicle on Tuesday night in Aurora.

It happened at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Colfax Avenue between Chambers Road and Laredo Street. That's a few blocks east of Interstate 225.

 Authorities closed Colfax Avenue in both directions for an investigation. The Aurora Police Department asked people in a social media post to avoid the area.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released, but police said it is a man. So far there's no word on what kind of a vehicle struck him.

