Suspect in custody after kidnapping teen, causing Amber Alert

A suspect is in custody after kidnapping a teenage girl in Westminster, causing an Amber Alert. Authorities say a 45-year-old man was arrested and the teen is safe following the incident.

According to authorities, Bradford Eblen was arrested late Tuesday after an Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Alexis Bradford.

Westminster police say Eblen offered the teen and her adult brother to go shopping. When they stopped at the convenience store for her brother to use the bathroom, Bradford Eblen drove off with Alexis inside.

The Amber Alert was issued shortly after Alexis went missing as she was found safe just before 10 p.m.