Man charged with sexual assault, kidnapping in connection with attack at Colorado cemetery

A man has been charged with sexual assault and kidnapping in connection with an attack at a Colorado cemetery in January.

Golden police officers were called to the Golden Cemetery earlier this year after a woman was assaulted at the Golden Cemetery. Investigators determined she was walking alone in the early afternoon when an unknown person attacked her. She fought back and called for help, after which the suspect ran away.

Denver Police Department

Police identified the suspect's vehicle and determined that the suspect in the attack was Feliciano Blanco-Araujo. They also suspect there may be a connection between the attack at the cemetery and a separate incident where a woman was chased along the Clear Creek Trail a week later.

Blanco-Araujo was arrested in Denver on April 29. He was charged with three counts of sexual assault-no consent, two counts of kidnapping, felony assault, misdemeanor assault and two violent crime sentence enhancers in May.

As of Monday, authorities say he has not posted bail.