Suspect believed to be at large in double shooting in Lafayette

Lafayette police believe a suspect is at large following an early-morning double shooting in Lafayette.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday at the Copper Stone Apartments, located at 750 South Lafayette Drive. No apartment number was given.

A Lafayette Police Department spokesman didn't immediately know the condition of the victims but said that when their officers arrived, there were two people - a male and a female of unspecified age - with gunshot wounds.

"We believe there is a suspect at large," Lafayette Police Sgt. Jeremy Molander told CBS News Colorado, but investigators did not immediately have any suspect information.

Molander wouldn't say if the call was related to domestic violence and said he would have more information later on Saturday.