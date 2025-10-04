Suspect arrested after dozens of vehicles vandalized at University of Denver

Denver police say a suspect is in custody after numerous vehicles at the University of Denver were damaged and vandalized overnight.

All of the vehicles and bicycles were parked in Lot C, located in the 1800 block of South High Street, on the northwest end of the university's sports complex, the Denver Police Department reported. Several students at the university told CBS Colorado that dozens of vehicles and bicycles were damaged, stating that multiple windshields, mirrors, and back windows of vehicles were smashed, and many were keyed.

Multiple vehicles and bicycles damaged in University of Denver parking lot. CBS

Many students, like sophomores Max Perry and Luke Miller, said they woke up to friends calling and posting videos of the damage.

"It was more vandalism than theft. So, nothing taken from any of the cars, but there was 30, maybe I'd say 30 plus cars vandalized with broken windows, windshields, keyed, scratches, everything," said Perry. "It's not something I'd think would ever happen here."

Police said they received multiple reports of the destruction beginning at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Officers took the suspect into custody around 11 a.m.

CBS crews at the scene observed that the chains and brake wires on numerous bicycles had also been cut.

Brake lines and chains were cut on bicycles at the University of Denver. CBS

"He was cutting brake lines on bikes around campus here all the way over there, all over the place," said Miller.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect or what charges they may be facing in connection with the damage.