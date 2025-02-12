The Adams County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they said shot someone in the parking lot of the Players Club earlier this week.

Authorities said deputies were called to the Players Club at 6710 Federal Blvd. around 1:33 a.m. on Feb. 10. When they arrived, they found Jonathan Gulesserian in the driver's seat of a silver Toyota Rav 4 with a fatal gunshot wound.

Suspect arrested after man fatally shot in Adams County parking lot Adams County Sheriff's Office

EMS pronounced Gulesserian deceased at the scene.

Investigators said they identified the suspect as Bruno Hernandez after reviewing video evidence and conducting numerous interviews. According to officials, the club's security footage showed Bruno and Gulesserian in an altercation moments before the shooting.

Bruno's vehicle was later located at a residence in Ft. Lupton and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Authorities including members of the sheriff's department, Weld County SWAT team, Ft. Lupton Police Department, and FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force took Bruno into custody at his home without incident. Bruno is facing charges of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.