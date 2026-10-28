Suspect arrested in connection with hoax explosive device at Colorado Capitol

Cody Flynn, 32, is being held for investigation of possession of a hoax explosive device. Colorado State Patrol officers arrested Flynn at approximately 11:20 a.m. as he was walking away from the State Capitol. Investigators say surveillance footage shows a man leaving a device on the East steps of the Capitol and then walking away.

Denver Police Department

Colorado State Patrol found the suspicious device at 10:34 a.m. and proceeded to evacuate the building. The Denver Police Department Bomb Squad tested the device and found that it was not a threat to the public. The evacuation order was lived at 11:49 a.m.

Officers arrested Flynn in connection with the incident. His custody was transferred to Denver Police. Any charges in the case will be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office.