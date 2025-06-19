Man arrested in connection with stabbing, burglary in Denver

Denver police have arrested a man they say is the suspect in a stabbing and burglary Wednesday night.

Authorities were called to the scene of the stabbing in the 1300 block of Yosemite St. around 9 p.m. They said one person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries has not been released.

In an update Thursday afternoon, DPD said they've arrested 28-year-old Marcus Martinez in connection with the stabbing. He is reportedly under investigation for first-degree assault and burglary.