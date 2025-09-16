Suspect arrested in Colorado cold case homicide of Rosa Arguello

Police in Iowa have arrested a murder suspect they believe could solve a cold case in Colorado from nearly 22 years ago. Rosa Arguello's body was found in October 2003 in Thornton.

Rosa Arguello Thornton Police

Investigators with the Dubuque Police Department arrested Robert McClain, 55, on Monday morning on a warrant out of Adams County for homicide. Detectives said that they had previously received information that McClain may have been involved in a Colorado homicide cold case. They worked with the Thornton Police Department to make the arrest.

Robert McClain Dubuque Police Department

The body of Arguello, 29, was found beside the road in the northern area of Thornton on Oct. 17, 2003. Investigators said she had been stabbed multiple times. She was also a member of the Hopi Tribe and lived in Thornton with her children.