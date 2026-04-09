Suspect arrested in Colorado after authorities find 80+ pounds of meth inside vehicle on I-70

A man was arrested after more than 80 pounds of suspected methamphetamines were found during a traffic stop in Eagle County. Earlier this month, a detective with the Gore Range Narcotic Interdiction Team Task Force conducted the traffic stop on Interstate 70 near mile marker 135 after observing a vehicle commit multiple traffic violations.

The Gore Range Narcotic Interdiction Team Task Force found more than 80 pounds of suspected methamphetamines during a traffic stop in Eagle County. Gore Range Narcotic Interdiction Team Task Force

According to the detective, the stop began as a routine enforcement action and the driver was issued a warning for the traffic violations but then the detective said additional indicators led to a closer look. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle.

During the investigation, the detective found a hard plastic container in the vehicle's trunk, which investigators said was placed in a manner consistent with methods often used to hide and transport illegal narcotics.

More than 80 pounds of meth was discovered during a traffic stop along I-70 in Eagle County. Gore Range Narcotic Interdiction Team Task Force

A trained narcotics detection K-9 was brought in to inspect the vehicle. and quickly alerted to the odor of narcotics being present, according to investigators. Inside the container, detectives found 10 large sealed plastic bags and an additional six sealed plastic bags in the trunk. All contained a substance that looked and felt consistent with methamphetamine, according to GRANITE.

Investigators said the substance from the sealed bags tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, with a total weight of more than 80 pounds.

Andre Kamil Anderson Eagle County

The driver, Andre Kamil Anderson, from Glendale, Arizona, was taken to the Eagle County Detention Facility, where he remains in custody on $100,000 bond. Anderson, 50, is facing several charges including unlawful distribution of a controlled substance- meth, unlawful possession of a controlled substance- meth, special offender- meth and conspiracy, all felonies.

GRANITE is a multi-jurisdictional team that brings together the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, the Vail Police Department, and other local law enforcement agencies in a united effort to combat drug trafficking across Eagle County.