Suspect arrested for allegedly calling in bomb threat to Aims Community College

One suspect is in custody for suspicion of false reporting of explosives at Aims Community College on Tuesday.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office says at approximately 9:54 p.m., an unidentified male called into dispatch and said there was a "bomb going to detonate at the Aims Community College."

The dispatcher attempted to get more information but the caller said he had to "leave because he wasn't going to blow up" and disconnected the call, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies and members of the Weld County Sheriff's Office Strike Team responded to the scene and evacuated students and staff from the area, while conducting interior and exterior searches of the property. WSCO says no explosives were found.

The sheriff's office says that dispatch noted the male caller said he heard two males talking about a "cluster" and "I don't want to sound like a racist, but they weren't white. Look Middle Eastern." A deputy then contacted the unidentified male caller through text message and the male said his name was "David" and stopped communicating.

WSCO also says the Strike Team followed up on investigative leads and located the suspect's specific location. The Strike Team contacted the property owner on Thursday where the suspect was staying in the basement. Strike Team members were let into the home by the property owner where the suspect, 39-year-old, David Gildea, was taken into custody.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

"These types of incidents are extremely dangerous and often times difficult to solve. This suspect should be dealt with by the full strength of the court system," said Sheriff Steve Reams.

Gildea was taken into custody on suspicion of the following charges: