Suspect arrested, accused of burning tribute to Charlie Kirk in Northern Colorado

Police in Northern Colorado have arrested a suspect accused of burning a tribute to Charlie Kirk after Kirk's killing last week. Loveland police and fire officials investigated it as arson, according to the Loveland Police Department.

Police said the memorial was burned just before midnight on Saturday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street. A cloth sign draped over a resident's fence on that street read "RIP Charlie Kirk, we stand with you." In addition to the sign being burned, a rock was thrown through the rear windshield of a vehicle parked at the home, Loveland police said.

OREM, UTAH - SEPTEMBER 10: Charlie Kirk throws hats to the crowd after arriving at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. Trent Nelson / The Salt Lake Tribune / Getty Images

Loveland police announced on Tuesday morning that a Loveland man had been arrested on Monday night, but did not identify the suspect. Police said, "The investigation remains active, and we will provide further details once possible."

Kirk was on a Turning Point USA tour, dubbed "The American Comeback Tour," at the time of his killing. Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk, said the tour will continue after her husband's killing. The next stop on the tour is at Colorado State University, which is scheduled for Thursday, but it was unclear if it would, in fact, continue, in what form, and who would host it.