Suspect accused of shooting Pueblo police officers was out on bond for 3 felonies in Colorado

Investigators said the man accused of shooting and injuring three police officers in Pueblo was out on bond for three felonies. Billy Soto has been identified as the suspect who was shot and killed in a shootout with police.

Investigators said Soto fired 80 rounds at officers using a rifle. The officers were shot on Tuesday night after responding to a call of an officer shot.

Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller shared that he is upset the suspect was out on bond.

"Our officers were ambushed and shot by a malicious person who should've been in jail, but wasn't because of our soft-on-crime legislation and bonds," said Noeller.

The chief said Soto was a "self-admitted" MS-13 gang member and had 14 felony arrests on his record, most of which Noeller said were pleaded down to misdemeanors.