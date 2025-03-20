Watch CBS News
Suspect accused of shooting Pueblo police officers was out on bond for 3 felonies in Colorado

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Investigators said the man accused of shooting and injuring three police officers in Pueblo was out on bond for three felonies. Billy Soto has been identified as the suspect who was shot and killed in a shootout with police. 

pueblo-officers-shot-6vo-transfer-frame-411.jpg
Three Pueblo police officers were hurt and a suspect was shot and killed in a shooting on Tuesday night.  CBS

Investigators said Soto fired 80 rounds at officers using a rifle. The officers were shot on Tuesday night after responding to a call of an officer shot.

Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller shared that he is upset the suspect was out on bond. 

billy-soto-mug.jpg
Billy Soto Pueblo County

"Our officers were ambushed and shot by a malicious person who should've been in jail, but wasn't because of our soft-on-crime legislation and bonds," said Noeller. 

The chief said Soto was a "self-admitted" MS-13 gang member and had 14 felony arrests on his record, most of which Noeller said were pleaded down to misdemeanors. 

