Suspect dead, 3 Pueblo police officers hurt after shooting in southern Colorado

Jennifer McRae
A suspect is dead and three Pueblo police officers are hurt after a shooting in southern Colorado. Both Pueblo police officers and Pueblo County Sheriff's Office deputies responded Tuesday night after calls of an officer shot. 

Three police officers were hurt in a shooting in Pueblo.

When they arrived on the scene in the area of Mesa Avenue and Cedar Street in Pueblo after 7 p.m., authorities said the suspect fired more shots. The suspect then ran away, continuing to shoot.

That's when officers said they returned fire, killing the suspect. All three officers were rushed to the hospital and were reported in stable condition. 

Three Pueblo police officers were hurt and a suspect was shot and killed in a shooting on Tuesday night.

Police said no members of the public were hurt in the exchange of gunfire. 

Gov. Jared Polis released a statement that read in part, "Pueblo is a strong community, especially in tough times like this. I applaud the actions of everyone involved in stopping the violent suspect and am praying for the three officers who were injured in this attack."

