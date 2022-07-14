Survey says: Many Colorado drivers drive distracted and speed

A survey from the Colorado Department of Transportation shows what some of the drivers are doing while on the roads. It shows one in five drivers surveyed said they drive within two hours of drinking alcohol.

"While the incidence of some self-reported behaviors decreased, results show that some Coloradans are still making choices that put other drivers, pedestrians and themselves at risk," a CDOT news release stated.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Nearly three out of four drivers surveyed say they speed on main highways, and 71% say they speed on local highways sometimes.

Half of drivers reported speeding on main city roads, but 28% say they speed on neighborhood road.

CDOT says eating food and drinking, choosing mobile entertainment and talking on the phone were the most common distractions while behind the wheel,

More than 60% of surveyed drivers say they ate food and drank beverages; 57% said they were messing with their phones or radios; nearly a third reported reading text messages; and 17% reported sending text messages.

Interestingly, half of drivers say they'd stop doing those things if their cars hand a hands free feature.

LINK: 2022 CDOT Driving Behavior Survey results