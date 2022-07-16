IMAGES: Surveillance shows suspects accuses of stealing C21 Project merchandise

Some good news about a story CBS Colorado's Michael Abeyta shared on July 14. Denver Police released surveillance images of the moment thieves took merchandise from a local businesswoman with down syndrome.

Keaunna Figgers runs a clothing line called the C-21 Project. Video shows two suspects stealing FedEx boxes from an apartment complex near Alameda Avenue and Monaco Parkway on July 5.

Denver Police

After COVID forced her to miss the first National Down Syndrome Convention, she had to also send her merchandise back home.

"The FedEx manager in New Orleans, shipped everything back here and instead of FedEx dropping it off to us, or in one of the mailboxes, they left it in our mail room here on the floor," said Jennifer, Keaunna's mother.

If Keaunna doesn't get the hundreds of shirts, masks, bottles hats, and baby clothes were stolen, she might go out of business.

#Denver, can you help us identify these suspects? If so, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 with info. You can remain anonymous and earn $$. pic.twitter.com/vBnJLcg5C0 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 15, 2022

Jennifer says if you know where the merchandise can be found you can let them know through their website.