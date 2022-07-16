IMAGES: Surveillance shows suspects accuses of stealing C21 Project merchandise
Some good news about a story CBS Colorado's Michael Abeyta shared on July 14. Denver Police released surveillance images of the moment thieves took merchandise from a local businesswoman with down syndrome.
Keaunna Figgers runs a clothing line called the C-21 Project. Video shows two suspects stealing FedEx boxes from an apartment complex near Alameda Avenue and Monaco Parkway on July 5.
After COVID forced her to miss the first National Down Syndrome Convention, she had to also send her merchandise back home.
"The FedEx manager in New Orleans, shipped everything back here and instead of FedEx dropping it off to us, or in one of the mailboxes, they left it in our mail room here on the floor," said Jennifer, Keaunna's mother.
If Keaunna doesn't get the hundreds of shirts, masks, bottles hats, and baby clothes were stolen, she might go out of business.
Jennifer says if you know where the merchandise can be found you can let them know through their website.
for more features.