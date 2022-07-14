'Entire inventory' stolen from Colorado girl with down syndrome

In 2019, Keaunna Figgers launched her Colorado clothing line C-21 Project. She has down syndrome and designs shirts and accessories that raise awareness and educate people about down syndrome.

Then in 2020, the COVID pandemic changed the world and like many small businesses Keaunna's business struggled.

"I'm not doing so well," she admited.

This year they finally got the chance to go to New Orleans for the first National Down Syndrome Convention since the pandemic began. It was going to be a big opportunity for Keaunna to make some sales, but the virus struck again.

"I got COVID," said Keaunna.

Discouraged but not defeated, Keaunna and her mother, Jennifer Figgers, asked FedEx to ship their inventory back home since they had used the shipping company to ship it to New Orleans in the first place.

"The FedEx manager in New Orleans, shipped everything back here and instead of FedEx dropping it off to us, or in one of the mailboxes, they left it in our mail room here on the floor," said Jennifer.

Jennifer says she's seen surveillance video that shows a man and a woman rummaging through the boxes and stealing everything.

"It's literally her entire inventory," said Jennifer.

Hundreds of shirts, masks, bottles hats, and baby clothes were stolen. Keaunna says if she doesn't get that merchandise back she may go out of business which is heartbreaking for the Figgers family.

"Honestly, we've just been so proud to see her, stand up on her own two feet and be a self-advocate and get out in the public when it's so hard for people with disabilities to do that. I feel like she's been a shining example to kind of help find that path or other people. So, if anybody sees anything we're just begging to please let us know."

Jennifer says if you know where the merchandise can be found you can let them know through their website.