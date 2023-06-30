Supreme Court rules in favor of woman creating wedding website that excludes same-sex couples

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Colorado woman who wants to create a wedding website but excludes same-sex couples.

She sued the state saying Colorado's anti-discrimination law violated her right to free speech and religious freedom.

Her Christian faith prompted her lawsuit. Now, Colorado graphic designer Lorie Smith has won a legal blessing from the nation's highest court

"Nobody should be forced to create a website that goes against his or her convictions," Smith told reporters after the decision in an online news conference.

Her business, 303 Creative, located in the Denver area, can now refuse to accept wedding information for gay couples.

CBS

Rex Fuller, the CEO of a center for LGBTQ individuals reacted strongly.

"It is really a bad and outrageous decision that anybody can discriminate against somebody and use the religion as an excuse I think that's pretty astonishing," he said.

The majority opinion was written by Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch of Colorado.

"The opportunity to think for ourselves and to express those thoughts freely," he said.

The case for Colorado's anti-discrimination law was argued by Attorney General Phil Weiser who criticized the ruling.

"This decision is not what our constitution what our democratic republic stands for which is found it on the promise of equal justice for all," he said.

CBS

For Lorie Smith, the decision culminates a seven-year journey through the courts. She said she was subjected to a lot.

"Threats of bodily harm, my family being threatened all because I decided to stand and challenge Colorado's injustice, because they were compelling my speech," Smith said.

"What's next will it be a 'whites only sign in a business window' or will it be a 'no Jews allowed sign in a business window?'" Fuller wondered.

The court did not rule on grounds of freedom of religion, but rather freedom of speech.

CBS News Colorado asked Smith's attorney group, the alliance for defending freedom about the relationship to the case of the baker Jack Phillips from Lakewood.

Phillips case went to the Supreme Court and he won a narrow victory after refusing to make a special cake for a gay couple.

"We are hopeful that this ruling will also vindicate the right of Jack Phillips to create freely. The court affirmed that the First Amendment protects speech and expression in all of its forms," Matt Sharp, senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom responded. "And it reiterated that when state public accommodation laws collide with these constitutional protections, the Constitution must prevail. The court's opinion was a strong defense of the First Amendment, and we look forward to seeing the lower courts implement this precedent that all Americans are free to create according to their beliefs."