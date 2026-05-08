Superintendent of Colorado's second largest school district steps down

Colorado's second-largest school district needs a new superintendent.

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Tracy Dorland announced her resignation on Friday.

Dorland has been on the job for five years. She began her position in April 2021 after serving as Chief Academic Officer for Adams 12 Five Star Schools.

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In May 2025, the Jefferson County Education Association announced a "no confidence" vote against Dorland, stating there was a "disconnect between the central administration and the educators, families and communities we serve."

In a letter on Friday, Dorland said she's leaving the district to pursue a new opportunity.

"I am writing today to let you know that I have decided to step down as Superintendent of Jeffco Public Schools. I will be departing Jeffco on July 5 to pursue a new opportunity beginning later this summer. This decision does not come lightly, given my deep commitment and care for our students, staff and community," she said.

Dorland said she's proud of the high level of achievement from Jefferson County students during her time with the district and of the expansion of career-connected learning. Dorland also lauded the students' progress in their foundational skills at all levels.

She asserted that, during her time there, the district strengthened its transparency and accountability.

"None of this work happens alone. It reflects the dedication of our educators, staff, leadership team, and the Jeffco community. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve this district and proud of the foundation we built together for the future of Jeffco Public Schools," Dorland said.

Dorland will continue to serve as the district's superintendent until July 5. The Board of Education said it will immediately begin selecting an interim superintendent and plans to launch a national search for a permanent replacement.