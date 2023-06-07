Suncor completes maintenance in Plant 2, increased flaring may be present over several days

Suncor has completed planned maintenance in Plant 2 after shutting it down in April. Plants 1 and 3 continued to operate during this time, according to the refinery.

As the company begins starting up operations in units in Plant 2, there may be flaring and noise over the next several days, according to Suncor.

Suncor said it planned to spend more than $100 million on the work which "includes reliability improvements designed to reduce air emissions, and integrity checks of our equipment. The work being done at Plant 2 will also spur additional economic activity in the area through the presence of the increased workforce and the materials and equipment purchased to support the work."

Suncor had shut down operations for repairs after last December's cold snap caused damage. Two workers were hurt in a fire on Christmas Eve 2022. Plant 1 and Plant 2 were restarted last month.