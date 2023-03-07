Watch CBS News
Suncor working to be fully operational by the end of March

Suncor says it is working to restart Plant 1 and Plant 2 in its refinery that produces a big part of the gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel used in Colorado.

That means that flares can be expected as the refinery works to become fully operational by the end of the month. 

Although it will take weeks to get the plants up and running and more time to put fuel into circulation, it should take some pressure off the supply crunch that has pushed prices in Colorado to some of the highest in the nation

The average price in Colorado is at $3.92 a gallon. That's more than $0.50 higher than the national average. Colorado is often, but not always, below the national average.

Suncor had shut down operations for repairs after December's cold snap caused damage. Two workers were hurt in a fire on Christmas Eve.

Just filling some of the gaps in supply will ease the pressure, but not necessarily the prices at the pump. By the time it gets to filling stations, there will be other issues for Colorado like spring break and the summer driving season. 

March 7, 2023

