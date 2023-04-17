Suncor shuts down Plant 2 through early June for planned maintenance

Suncor shut down Plant 2 at the refinery in Commerce City on Monday for planned maintenance. The maintenance should continue through early June.

Plants 1 and 3 will continue to operate during this time, according to the refinery. There may be flaring and noise during the maintenance to minimize any impacts to neighbors, environment and customers, according to Suncor.

Suncor said it plans to spend more than $100 million on the work which "includes reliability improvements designed to reduce air emissions, and integrity checks of our equipment. The work being done at Plant 2 will also spur additional economic activity in the area through the presence of the increased workforce and the materials and equipment purchased to support the work."

Suncor had shut down operations for repairs after last December's cold snap caused damage. Two workers were hurt in a fire on Christmas Eve 2022. Plant 1 and Plant 2 were restarted last month.