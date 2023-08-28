Summit County investigators receive another complaint after warning of man watching females on Lake Dillon

Summit Co. investigators get more complaints after warning of man watching females on Lake Dillon

Since last week when the Summit County Sheriff's Office warned about a man masturbating in the trees alongside the shoreline of Lake Dillon, investigators have received an additional report of the man. This latest report happened before any of the other reports chronologically, dating back to July 21.

"So far it's indecent exposure but we don't want it to escalate to anything more, someone could get hurt," Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said.

While there have been no new reports of the man hiding in the woods, the sheriff's office is confident they're making good progress on tracking him down.

"I can tell you that we do have some active leads and are following them," FitzSimons said.

The sheriff's office is still taking reports or additional information people might have to help track the suspect down. You can contact their tipline here.