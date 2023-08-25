Watch CBS News
Authorities search for man watching females recreating on Lake Dillon

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man seen standing in the trees while watching females recreating on Lake Dillon. The man was seen masturbating near the shoreline of Giberson Bay and the Heaton Bay Campground. 

lake-dillon-map.png
The incidents occurred between the hours of 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 

The man is described as a slender white male, in his early 20s, 5-foot-9 to 6-foot, with shoulder-length dirty blonde hair. He has been seen wearing possibly blue shorts, T-shirt- possibly white with graphics, and a white baseball cap. It is unknown if he has a bicycle or is on foot. 

Anyone who sees this person is asked to call Summit County 911 Center at 970.668.8600.

