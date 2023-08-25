Authorities search for man watching females recreating on Lake Dillon

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man seen standing in the trees while watching females recreating on Lake Dillon. The man was seen masturbating near the shoreline of Giberson Bay and the Heaton Bay Campground.

CBS

The incidents occurred between the hours of 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The man is described as a slender white male, in his early 20s, 5-foot-9 to 6-foot, with shoulder-length dirty blonde hair. He has been seen wearing possibly blue shorts, T-shirt- possibly white with graphics, and a white baseball cap. It is unknown if he has a bicycle or is on foot.

Anyone who sees this person is asked to call Summit County 911 Center at 970.668.8600.