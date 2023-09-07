Summer September feel before next cold front pushes in

The 90s return with a cool change on the way during the weekend

The 90s are back! A strong ridge of high pressure is centered over El Paso and ridging up into the Rockies! This will be bringing in a Summer-like surge into our September.

Warming southwest flow around the warm ridge will boost most of eastern Colorado temperatures to above normal levels for at least three days thru Saturday.

Highs over the eastern plains and western slope will rise into the 80s and 90s. Mountain highs will make it into the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Air quality has improved over the Denver metro area with moderate conditions and no action alerts.

However, there is still Canadian wildfire some over eastern Colorado and down in southwestern areas of the San Juan mountains for fires burning down in that area.

Air Quality Alerts remain in place for those areas thru the early evening on Thursday.

The next big thing will be a cold front on Sunday. This will drop temperatures for several days into the 70s along with a better chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

