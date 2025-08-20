Summer Art Market emphasizes Colorado artists' work

Art Students League of Denver is hosting it's 32nd annual Summer Art Market featuring 200 Colorado artists. Art Students League of Denver is a place where artists can learn, practice and share their craft. The Summer Arts Market give members the opportunity to display and sell their work.

"The Summer Art Market has been happening for over thirty years now. It is a showcase of all the artists who are a part of our community. We have about 3,000 to 3,500 members at any given time," said Rachel Basye, Executive Director at Art Students League of Denver.

Among the 200 artists who will be exhibiting, there will be a tent for teen artists. 11 artists ranging in age from 14-18 will have the chance to experiencing selling their work for the first time.

Teen booth at Art Students League of Denver's Summer Art Market. Scott Dressel-Martin

This year's market will be the second year ceramic artist, Tristan Chen, will have his work on display. He joined Art Students League of Denver to take classes, and now he's selling his work.

"I find the work on the wheel to be very meditative. I found that while I'm working on it, I'm only thinking about what I'm doing like hands-on work and then again I like having a finished product again that I like looking at," Chen told CBS News Colorado. "I think this market in particular is a really good opportunity for people just kind of getting started in addition to professionals who've been in it for a long time. I think it's very approachable."

In addition to vendors from 12 artistic disciplines, the Summer Art Market will also include live artmaking demonstrations, an interactive Kid Art area, food and drink vendors.

"It's really just a wonderful opportunity to wander around and get to meet local artists and hear from them about their work," Basye added.

LINK: For Tickets to the Summer Art Market

The Summer Art Market runs Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The streets around the Art Students League of Denver''s building at 200 Grant St. will be shut down and filled with all the vendor booths. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door.